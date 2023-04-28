...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Mary, 79, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023. She passed away peacefully at home with her husband, daughter, and dog as she wanted. Mary was born August 21, 1943 in Greene County to Raymond Ronald and Mary Thornton Eakes. She had one sibling, Margie Dean McLawhorn and husband, Jim Wood Wainwright whom she has been married to for 62 years. Mary attended Belvoir Falkland High School. She worked at Williamson and Herrin Law Firm for 28 years. Because of her love for reading, she also volunteered at the Bath Public Library. She was a wonderful mother to one daughter, Traci Eileen Wainwright for 52 years. Mary is survived by her husband, Jim Wainwright; her daughter, Traci Wainwright (Terry); grandson, Caden Wainwright; sister, Margie McLawhorn (Joe); brother-in-laws, Ricky Beaman (Eva) and Russell Beaman; sister-in-laws, Carolyn Everette (Leroy); several nieces and nephews; and also her beloved dog, Abby Love, whom she cherished. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Todd Beaman. Per Mary's request there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.