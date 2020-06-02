Mary Ellen "Tiny" Cox Lewis
AYDEN - Mary Ellen "Tiny" Cox Lewis, 92, passed away on May 28, 2020.
A Private Graveside Service will be held for the family.
"Tiny" was born on June 12, 1927 in Craven Co., NC to John T. and Sadie Quinn Cox. She attended the local schools. She met and married the love of her life, Alton Lewis in 1945 and together they raised their family. She enjoyed being a homemaker, raising her three children and in her spare time could often be found in the garden, tending to her flowers and plants. She was also an active member of her church, Grifton United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years.
Tiny was preceded in death by her husband, Alton; her parents and several siblings.
She is survived by her two daughters, Dean McLawhorn and husband, Kerry, of Leland and Connie Rhem, of Grifton; one son, Steve Lewis, of Grifton; one grandson, Justen Lewis and wife, Natasha, of Vandenburg AFB, CA; a granddaughter, Cassie Grady, of Scuffleton; four precious great grandchildren, Brody, Kolby, Brooke and Logan. She also leaves behind her brother, Toby McDaniel of Pine Knoll Shores; a sister, Patricia Ward, of Wilmington; her church family and a host of friends.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to Grifton United Methodist Churh, P.O. Box 416 Grifton, NC 28530.
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, Ayden.
Online condolences at: www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com