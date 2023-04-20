Mary Frances Moore Jones, 94, died Sunday April 16, 2023. A private graveside will be held on Saturday. Mary Frances was born in Charlotte, NC to Vaughn and Mary Cabaniss Moore. She graduated from Hugh Morrison High School and Peace College in Raleigh, NC. She then met and married her husband, Edwards S. Jones and they eventually made their home in Greenville, NC. She was a longtime member of The Memorial Baptist Church and a faithful member of the Torchbearers Sunday School Class. Mary Frances loved being with family and friends. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, traveling, volunteering at the hospital and watching Duke Basketball. She was a devoted and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Jones; grandson, Addison Jones; and brothers, Morris Moore and Vaughn Moore. She is survived by: daughter, Bari Stasavich of Greenville; son, Spence Jones of Lexington, KY; granddaughters, Laura Stasavich Carr (Keith) of Champaign, Ill, Sarah Stasavich Adams (Thomas) of Greenville, NC and Kristen Jones of Lexington, KY; and six great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their appreciation to the dedicated staff at Spring Arbor Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care and support given to our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 Greenville Blvd, SE, Greenville, NC 27858. or to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com