Mrs. Mary French Hawes Evans, 79, went into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 surrounded by her husband and four sons. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 11th at Queen Street United Methodist Church. Burial will be private. A native of Greenville, North Carolina, Mary French was born to the late Dr. James and Helen White Hawes. Her first marriage blessed her with three sons. As a mother to three young children, she went on to receive both her Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Teaching at East Carolina University where she began a successful and inspiring career in education. She started the Jarvis Memorial Methodist Day School and served countless students while teaching at Arendell Parrott Academy in Kinston. In 1971, Mary French married Dempsey Wood Hodges Jr. and together they created a life centered around Christ, friendship, service, fun, and most importantly, love. Dempsey raised her three older sons and together they had one son, making their family complete. They spent their time between Kinston, Morehead City, and wherever their grandchildren were. They were married for thirty seven years until his death in 2008. A few years later, she reconnected with and married her high school sweetheart, Dr. Richard Evans. They shared over nine years together and it was clear to anyone that spent time with the two of them that she was loved deeply by him. To know Mary French was to witness, be a part of, and experience the true meaning of love. She exemplified the notion that love is not only something to possess and treasure, but also an action to be shown in a multitude of ways. Mary French always had a listening ear, saving hugs, total empathy, pure, unconditional love, and faith that couldn’t be shaken. She saw the humanity in everyone. She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Mary French will be forever remembered for the follower of Christ, mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, teacher, and friend that she was. In addition to her parents, Mary French was preceded in death by Dempsey Wood Hodges Jr. She is survived by Husband, Dr. Richard H. Evans, Jr.; Sons, Bill Collier (Debbie), Chris Collier (Beth), Tilden Collier, Dempsey Hodges (Amy); Dick’s Daughters, Louise Walston (David), Susan Wetherill (Richard), Taylor Humphreys (Holt); Grandchildren, Mattis, Henry, Forbes, Hawes, Beck, Banks, Jack (Collier), Stewart, Wood, Mary Catherine (Hodges), Richard, Isaac, Anna Dudley (Wetherill), Garrett, Blake (Walston), Lauren Taylor, Grant, Hayden (Humphreys); Great-Grandchild, Roo Collier; Sister, Helen Hawes; and Brothers, Jim and Michael Hawes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Children's Tumor Foundation, 95 Pine Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10005; North Carolina Autism Society, 505 Oberlin Road, Suite 230, Raleigh, NC 27605; Arendell Parrott Academy, 1901 Dobbs Farm Rd, Kinston, NC 28504. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com