Mary Gaylord

Mary Belle Edmondson Gaylord
WILLIAMSTON - Mary Belle Edmondson Gaylord, age 102, passed from this life, while at home, into the loving arms of our Lord October 28, 2020. Mary Belle was born May 10, 1918, in Williamston, NC where she lived most of her life. Faith, family, and friends were paramount to her. She was predeceased by her husband, William Bruce "Hack" Gaylord, her parents, John Thomas and Harriet Eliza "Hattie" Wynne Edmondson, Her sisters, Pattie Taylor (Herbert), Johnnie Daniel (Dick), Hazel Ward (James Herbert), and her brother, Jack Edmondson (Sophie).
Mary Belle graduated from Williamston High School and East Carolina Teachers College, which later became ECU. Her career teaching elementary school students spanned over 32 years, teaching in Everetts, Farm Life, and in Williamston. Her greatest joy was teaching her many students how to read. Mary Belle joined First Christian Church early in her adult life and was very active. Her years of lay ministry included serving as a Sunday School teacher for children and adults, a deacon, an elder, a Moderator, a circle leader, and the first woman Sunday School superintendent. In her later years, Mary Belle continued to encourage church members, young and old, as they visited her in her home.
In addition to her love of church activities, she was an avid bridge player, belonging to seven clubs well into her 90's. She was a member of the Lioness Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, the Grimes-Mayo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and Colonial Dames of the 17th Century. For over 30 years, she volunteered at Martin General Hospital.
She is survived by her daughters Ella Martin Ross (Griff) of Williamston, NC and Mary Bruce "Brucie" (Jerry) of Franklin, VA; grandchildren: Will Ross (Myra), Mandy Leonard (Patrick), John Ross (Courtney), Alex Standahl, Mary S. Kuipers (Garrett), and Christine McClain (Jon); great grandchildren: Will Leonard, Henry Leonard, Jagger Ross, Kai Kuipers and soon-to-be Kuipers twin girls. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends.
Mary Belle was born during the influenza pandemic of 1918 and died during the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020. A graveside service will be held at the Edmondson family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Kitchen Fund of the First Christian Church, 101 E. Liberty St. Williamston, NC 27892.