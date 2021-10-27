Mary Haislip

Mary Edna Manning Haislip
ROBERSONVILLE - Mrs. Mary Edna Manning Haislip, 86, lovingly called "Nanny", by all, passed away at home Sunday, October 24, 2021, surrounded by her adoring family.
The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 1:00 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Greenville, officiated by Rev. Andrew Shue. Burial will follow in Martin Memorial Gardens in Williamston.The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Haislip, daughter of the late Joe and Bessie Manning, was a native of Martin County but had resided in Pitt County for the last five years. A true matriarch who wholeheartedly loved her family without limits. She was greatly admired by any fortunate enough to know her for her strong work ethic, unwavering faith, and courageous way of living her life.
She never met a challenge that she could not master, all the while with grace and fortitude. She served as a wonderful role model and teacher to many, loved cooking, fishing, crossword puzzles, card games and spending quality time with her family. A larger-than-life persona that was housed in a 4-foot 10-inch body. She made everything fun with her infectious humor and contagious laugh!
She never met a stranger and loved everyone she met. She possessed the innate ability to make everyone feel loved and special and was always eager to lend a helping hand to anyone in need at any time. A true essence of radiant light emanated from her which touched and blessed many.
A true blessing to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Haislip was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Daniel Haislip; granddaughters, Laura Danielle Whitehurst, and Laura Caitlyn Whitehurst; a grandson, Scott O'Neal; and eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by: daughters, Rachel Wahlen and Shirley Lynch, both of Greenville, Linda Brown and husband, David, of Robersonville, Ruth Bell and husband, Ron, of Raleigh, and Dynita Haislip and husband, Tom, of Greenville, son, Ed O'Neal of Robersonville; grandchildren, Shannon Wahlen, Patrick Wahlen, Brenda Williams, Jason Lynch, Justin Lynch, Toby Hoffman, Belinda Hoffman, Alexis Riggs, Josh Mercer, Shawna Lynn Perry, Chad Haislip, Logan Whitehurst, Thomas Gottschall, Shawn O'Neal; 37 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Caitlyn's Courage Non-profit Organization, 3209 Old Oak Walk, Greenville, NC, 27858. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.