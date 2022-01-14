Mary Harvey

Mary Scott Ragsdale Harvey
GREENVILLE - Mary Scott Ragsdale Harvey, 98, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 1:00 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mrs. Harvey, a native of Dinwiddie, Virginia moved to Greenville, North Carolina in 1949 with her husband, George Philip Harvey. They were charter members of St. James United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Philip Harvey and son, John Ragsdale Harvey.
She is survived by her sons, George Howard Harvey and wife, Ann of Raleigh and Philip Scott Harvey and wife, Susan of Kill Devil Hills; grandchildren, Nicole Kaitlyn Harvey, John Benjamin Harvey, both of Richmond, VA, George, Warren, Scott and Harrison Harvey, all of Raleigh, Ginger Rountree and husband, John of Kill Devil Hills and Scott Harvey and wife, Tierney of Oklahoma; and two great grandchildren, John Arthur Rountree and Julia Harvey.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. 6th Street, Greenville, North Carolina 27858; or to the Cypress Glen Benevolent Fund, 100 Hickory Street, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.
