Mrs. Mary Elaine Hodges Smith, age 96, a resident of Chocowinity, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 29, 2022, at her home. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, from the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington, conducted by Reverend Doctor Kirk Oldham and assisted by The Reverend Alan Neale. Burial will follow in Pamlico Memorial Gardens, Washington. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory, Washington. The following will serve as pallbearers: Brian Alligood, Dwayne Alligood, Phillip Elks, Myron Hill, Ned Kessing, and Lenwood Lewis. Mrs. Smith was born in Beaufort County on November 8, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Harry Skinner Hodges, Sr. and Minnie Willard Hodges. Mrs. Smith graduated from Washington High School and worked as a medical transcriptionist at Tayloe Hospital. Mrs. Smith also worked for many years as a library and reading assistant at Chocowinity High School. She was a long-time member of Wayside Presbyterian Church in Chocowinity where she was involved in all activities of the church, including the Women of the Church and teaching Sunday School for many years. Until her death, Mrs. Smith was the oldest member of the Wayside congregation. On April 15, 1950, Mrs. Smith married George Delma Smith, Sr. who preceded her in death on September 28, 2018. Mrs. Smith is survived by two daughters, Dell Smith Enecks of Simpson and Elaine Smith Grubb and husband, Tom, of Washington; a sister, Evelyn Hill of Greenville; two sisters-in-law, Reba Smith of Chocowinity and Shirley Greenway of Macon, Georgia; and many special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by a son, George Delma Smith, Jr.; a son-in-law William Robert Enecks; two sisters, Hope Hodges Taylor and Janet Hodges Alligood and a brother, Harry Skinner Hodges, Jr. Sincere appreciation goes to her dedicated caregivers, Veri Jones, Dinah Jones, Michelle Carpenter, and Margaret Ward. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wayside Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 70, Chocowinity, NC 27817.