Mary Jane (Ann) Morgan
FARMVILLE - Mary Jane ( Ann) Morgan, was born to the late Clinton Daniels and Mary Daniels on June 8, 1949. On December 29, 2020 she went home to be with the Lord. Loved ones preceded her in death are (4) brothers; William (Bill) Daniels, James Daniels, Cecil Daniels, and Floyd (Boone) Daniels.
Left to cherish her memories is her husband, Frank Morgan of the home, Kenric (Boo Boo) Morgan (Kimberly) of Winterville, NC, Tracy Morgan Wilson (Bobby) of Greenville, NC, (4) sisters; Linda Williams (Eddie) of Maryland, Marjorie Daniels of Greenville, NC, Betty Vines (Jimmy) of Greenville, NC, and Elizabeth Daniels Robinson of Greenville, NC; (3) brothers; Jasper Daniels (Karen) of Fuquay-Varina, Joseph Daniels (Sandra) of Winterville, NC, and Timothy Daniels of Greenville, NC; a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Graveside Service, Sunday 1:00 pm at Homestead Memorial Park, Greenville, NC. Walk thru viewing, Saturday 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. at Hornes Funeral Home, Farmville, NC.