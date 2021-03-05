Mary Joyce McKeel Letchworth, 86, joined the Church Triumphant on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. She was greeted by many loved ones including her parents, Mary Sue Bynum McKeel Crocker and Fred Douglas McKeel, her brother Bryce Douglas McKeel, and her sons, Spencer Craig Letchworth and Roland McKeel Letchworth. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 69 years, Jimmy; son Keith Letchworth and wife Cindy, grandson Spencer Letchworth and wife Kristen; granddaughters Jenny Letchworth and Kelly Letchworth Heritage and husband Charlie; step-grandchildren Greg Vandiford and wife Suzanne, Jessica O’Neal and husband Josh, and Lauren and Jared Cunningham; daughters-in-law Betsy Vandiford Angel (wife of Craig) and Libby Cunningham Letchworth (wife of Roland). Joyce loved her family. She took great pleasure in hosting Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and Sunday meals for children and grandchildren. She also loved preparing favorite dishes for and attending the Letchworth and Bynum Family Reunions. Perhaps topping these reunions was hosting, with Jimmy of course, the Letchworth Family Christmas Dinners at their house, which could top 80 family members. Joyce was a Christian woman who loved serving others. Her service started at Saratoga Christian Church, continued at Westview Christian Church in Wilson and First Christian Church in Farmville. If there were a meal at the church in Farmville, she would be found in the kitchen. If church members needed a meal, she was one of the first to send one. If an elderly member of the Women’s Sunday School Class needed a ride, she was there for them. She was an active member of the Christian Women’s Fellowship at the local church, in the district and on the state level. Joyce was loved by many cousins in the Bynum family. She had a special relationship as guardian for her cousin, Esther Sue Jones. She was loved by many nieces and nephews and was a “second mother” to some of them. Known as Nannie to her grandchildren and great grandchildren (11 of them) as well as other family members, she was also Nannie to many children in the Farmville community. Children, neighbors and friends throughout Farmville were beneficiaries of the love and service of Mrs. Joyce. One special friend cannot go without mention – Bobby Hodge, Jr. Bobby loved Mrs. Joyce and called her nearly every day. He was there at her passing and paved the way for her entry into heaven with a heart-felt prayer that only he could offer. Family and friends may pay respect to the deceased at Farmville Funeral Home on Friday, March 5, from 1:00.–5:00 p.m. The immediate family will receive family and friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, at Farmville Funeral Home, 4226 E. Church Street, Farmville, NC. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 6, at 11:00 a.m. at Farmville Funeral Home. An interment service will follow at Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville. The family requests that COVID restrictions of masking and social distancing be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main Street, Farmville, NC 27828. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com