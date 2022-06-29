Mary Kathryn Moody Johnson, 75, entered eternal life June 26, 2022. A native of Kankakee, IL, daughter of the late Charles John and Alice Kerouac Moody, she was a LPN and after raising her children she was a home health care nurse and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Her true joy in life was serving others and baking with her grandchildren. Surviving are her husband, Gordon Lee Johnson of the home; one daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Cory Childers of Greenville; two grandchildren, Lily and Logan Childers; one brother, David Moody of Richmond, IN; one sister, Claudia Warpet of Chebanse, IL and twelve nieces and nephews. Mrs. Johnson was predeceased by one daughter, Lindsey Johnson and one brother, Steven Moody. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church conducted by Rev. Elise T. Stringer. Burial will be held 1:00 PM Friday, July 1, 2022, at Westminster Gardens, Greensboro, NC. Visitation will be held 9:30-10:45 AM Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. The family will be at the home. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231, or Redeemer Lutheran Church, 300 Oneal Rd, Greer, SC 29651. Online condolences may be made to www.thewoodmortuary.com.