Mary Kester

Mary Margaret Kester
GREENVILLE - Mary Margaret Kester, age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, N.C.
A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 10AM in Pinewood Memorial Park. Family and friends will be invited to a mass at St. Peter Catholic Church in memory of Mary at a later date.
Mary was born in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Frank and Veronica Mactutis on February 25, 1930. She graduated as a registered nurse from Mountainside Hospital School of Nursing and spent more than 40 years caring for infants born prematurely. She married Carl David Kester, the love of her life, in 1951 and raised a family in Verona, N.J., before retiring to Greenville in 1992. In her retirement years, Mary was a faithful member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She loved knitting, cheering for the Tar Heels as they played basketball, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mary will best be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Carl in 2013. The pair was married for 62 years.
She is survived by her three children: Carl Kester, Jr. and fiancee Susan Donovski of Cedar Grove, N.J.; Sharon Hamilton and husband Harry of Greenville and their daughters, Helen Mary and Leah Grace; and Mary Lynn Kardon and husband Evan of Raleigh and their sons, Evan, Jr. and Eric. Mary also leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Loretta Woodruff and brother-in-law Leo of West Caldwell, N.J., and extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Autism Society of North Carolina, 5121 Kingdom Way, Suite 100, Raleigh, N.C. 27607.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Cremato