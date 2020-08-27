Mary Leahey Kirian

Mary Diane Leahey Kirian
GREENVILLE - Mary Diane Leahey Kirian of Greenville, NC, left this world on August 9,, 2020, at the age of 75.
Diane was born on April 23, 1945 to Kenneth and Verrell Leahey in Detroit, Michigan. She married Ronald Kirian in 1968 and lived in Michigan until Ron's work brought them to Raleigh, NC in 1994. She and Ron later moved to Greenville in 2014. We find comfort in knowing that she and Dad will be reunited in death after 4 years apart. She leaves behind their children, Kim Grimes (Robert), Chris Kirian (Brenda), Tim Kirian (Kari), and Jon Kirian; their grandchildren, Kyle, Christopher, Jake, Silas, Anna Snow, and Ashley; and their great grandchildren, Bella and Jaxon.
Mom was most proud of her Irish heritage, working for the Ford family, marching alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Detroit's 1963 Walk to Freedom, and above all, she was most proud of her family. She will be remembered for so many things: being "mom" to so many of her children's friends, her unwavering support for Detroit sports, her cooking (Swedish meatballs, pineapple upside down cake, fried pork chops, and spinach dip, to name a few), her gift for storytelling, her love of Motown, her annual Christmas letters, her complete devotion to her family, her laugh, her patience and understanding, her unconditional love and lack of judgment of others, her tiny feet and huge shoe collection, her crafting and sewing skills, her sense of humor, and her core value of inclusiveness. The outpouring of love and support since her passing has highlighted the fact that she touched so many lives-many a soul found refuge, guidance, and solace in her presence when they could not get those things at home.
She was our family's North Star. May you shine forever brightly, Mom- we'll be looking for you.
No memorial service is planned at this time. If you feel moved, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association in Diane's honor and the memory of so many others who have been affected by the disease.
