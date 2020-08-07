Mary Lettang

Mary A. Lettang
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Mary A. Lettang, 96, a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 05, 2020.
A memorial service with family and friends will be held at a later date in New York.
Mrs. Lettang, a native of Queens, New York, lived in the home she was born in until the age of 80. She lost her husband at the age of 37 and dedicated the rest of her life to the love of her children and her family. She was also a cook for 25 years at a Senior Citizens Center in College Point, New York, where she cared deeply about her seniors. She was a shining light to all who had the pleasure of knowing her and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher Anton Lettang; son-in-law, Walter Zoller; sisters, Irene Gisolo and Helen Gilone; brothers, Michael, Edward, and George Pushkal; sisters-in-law, Marion Pushkal, Beatrice Lettang, and Estelle Lettang; and brothers-in-law, Anton Lettang, Joseph Lettang, and Paul Lettang.
She is survived by her son, William C. Lettang and wife, Marie of MA; daughter, Christine L. Zoller of the home; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.