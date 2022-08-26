Mary Lou Bunting Cherry, 65, passed away peacefully at her home in Bethel, North Carolina, ending her battle with glioblastoma cancer during the late evening of Tuesday, August 23, 2022, surrounded by the comfort of family. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 28th, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Bethel United Methodist Church. A private memorial graveside will be held for her immediate family at a later date. Mary Lou was born in Bethel, North Carolina, on September 22nd, 1956, to John Royal (J.R.) and Joyce Beverly Bunting. Raised in Bethel, she graduated from Hobgood Academy in 1974, and went on to attend Atlantic Christian College (now Barton). Blessed with two children, John and Beth, she spent most of her life happily devoted to them.With her perfect combination of strength and gentleness, she held a deep love and loyalty for family and friends. She excelled at lifting and supporting them through the many joys and difficulties of life; making it a mission to enrich and improve the lives of others. In 1996 Mary Lou met her husband, or as she called him, "boyfriend" of 24 years, William Stanly (Stan) Cherry, Jr. They were ecstatically married soon after, on February 7, 1998. It was during this time that she also developed her passion for selling homes. Her career in real estate became a great part of her life as she and Stan worked together on their team, "The Cherry Connection". Clients felt assured they could count on her to find them their dream home, and continued to recommend her, while other Real Estate professionals knew her as a dedicated and hard-working member of their community. She carried that same dedication throughout other areas of her life and remained a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church. Her favorite and most rewarding job started in 2010, when she took on the role of Grandmother otherwise known as, "Mamoo". This included another group of little ones she could dole out her "Mamoo" justice upon. If she wasn't working, watching her grandkids, enjoying some football, or supporting her family, she could be found at the family river cottage in Bayview. Located on the water, The Bunting Family River Cottage was a place that brought Mary Lou pure joy, spending quality time with the ones she loved. It was where she created memories with all of her favorite people as they spent time in the sun, fishing and lounging on the pier. Mary Lou is preceded in death by her late father John Royal Bunting, II. She is mourned by her husband, Stan Cherry; son, John Timothy Roberson and wife, Caroline Dare Roberson; daughter, Beth Roberson Hopkins and husband, John Mark Hopkins; step-daughter, Christina Cherry; and her five grandchildren, Leighton Roberson, Lainey Roberson, Pierce Hopkins, Wells Hopkins, and Kristopher Jackson. She is also survived by her mother, Joyce Beverly Bunting; brother, John Royal Bunting III (Bo) and his wife, Ann Blair; sister, Beverly Bunting Roberson and husband, Henry; beloved nieces and nephews, Bonnie Bunting Roberson and husband, Alex Nienstedt, Wendelyn "Blair" Bunting, Corie Brown Roberson, John "Royal" Bunting IV, and Seth Wilson Roberson; uncle, Edward Beverly; her Arissy, Terry Rodgerson; along with other special extended family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Irene, Janet, Betty, Hillary, RN and Kristin, RN with Vidant Home Health and Hospice for their care and support of Mary Lou near the end of her life. In addition, the family would also like to send a heartfelt thank you to the Prayer Warriors for their never-ending love and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Service League of Greenville, P.O.Box 30452, Greenville, NC 27833 Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com