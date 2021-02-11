Mary Lou Heath, 81, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. She had been in palliative care for a week, but had been declining in health for many months. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 2:30 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mary Lou was known as a gentle and loving care-provider for children. She loved, rocked, and potty-trained many children during her career and recalled her times with them with smiles of satisfaction. She was a longtime member of Hollywood Presbyterian Church having served as a nursery worker and as an elder. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Annie Joyner; sister, Brenda Mae Joyner; and brother, Richard James Joyner. She is survived by her daughters (who provided and cared for her), Robin Beckwith and husband, Doug of Ayden and Teresa Doughtie and husband, Charles of Greenville; grandson, Joel W. Moye, IV and wife, Michelle of Ohio; great-grandchildren, Joel W. Moye, V. and Jillian L. Moye; and sister, Maureen Evans of Greenville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hollywood Church Baby Pantry, 5103 NC Hwy 43 S., Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.