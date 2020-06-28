Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Manning Stocks
AYDEN - Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Manning Stocks, 96, of Ayden, NC passed away on June 26, 2020.
In adhering to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private intimate Graveside Service will be held in the Ayden Cemetery, with a public Celebration of Lib's Life taking place at a later date.
Lib was predeceased by her parents, Mark Twain Manning and Audrey Louise Craft Manning; her beloved husband, Leslie C. Stocks and her two amazing sons; Leslie Arnold Stocks and Michael Thomas (Mickey) Stocks; as well as several siblings.
Lib was a lifelong member of Ayden Christian Church. She cooked many meals as part of her church family, her homemade cakes were always top on everyone's list. Our sweet Lib was an amazing storyteller! She delighted us with her great adventures in bargain sales, flea markets or just everyday life that she made extraordinary! She loved pretty clothes, beautiful jewelry and her hair fixed just right. Lib had a unique gift to make children and adults, her family, strangers and dear friends feel valued, appreciated and heard. Lib and Les were business owners in Ayden (Western Auto) for over 25 years. After retirement, she volunteered at the hospital and worked part time in clothing boutiques in Arlington Village in Greenville, NC.
Lib is going to be greatly missed by her 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, her youngest brother, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members who all adored her. This life long hard worker and Ayden resident loved her life, her family, her brothers and sisters, all of us. Rest in Heavenly peace "Our Sweet Lib".
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden.
