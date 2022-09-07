Mrs. Mary Mizell Roebuck, age 90 of Greenville, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022. Although Mary's life ended before we were ready, the time she spent in our lived was memorable and full of joy. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00AM to 12:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be held on Thursday at 12:30 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mary was born on March 4th, 1932 to the late William Jesse & Mandy Mayo Mizell. A native and resident of Pitt County, she was a lifetime member of Parkers Chapel FWB Church. At church, she actively served in the children's nursery and participated in senior adult activities, especially Morning Manna. Outside of her dedication to church service, Mary had many other talents such as sewing, cooking, and baking delicious desserts. However, above all else, she was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. It is because of this that her greatest legacy will be the love and time she shared with her family and the ones she leaves behind. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Roebuck; daughter, Ellen Hardee and husband, Travis O. Hardee; grandson, Paul Woolard Harris, III; great-granddaughter, Emma Williams; and six siblings, Daisy, Louvenia, James, L.H., Louis, and Marvin. She is beloved and survived by her daughters and their families, Joyce Buck (and the late Donald R. Buck of Angier, NC), Sylvia Harris & husband, Paul Woolard Harris, Jr. of Concord, NC, and Patricia (Tric) James & husband, Roy Clinton James, Jr. of Bethel, NC; nine grandchildren, Tamura Davis, Donna Buck, Tracey Dickerson (Kent), Jamie Smith (Gavin), Tonya Williams (Linn), Casey James Blanton, Roy Clinton James, III.(Shanna), and Codi Durden (Erik); twenty great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; and bonus family, Pete & Paula Jones and their children, Ivela & Brandon. Memorials may be made to Parkers Chapel FWB Church, 2241 Old Pactolus Road, Greenville, NC 27834; or to the Hospice of your choosing. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online Condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com