ELIZABETHTOWN - Mary Anne Peele Petteway, of Elizabethtown, entered the church triumphant at her home due to complications from ALS.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, Hayes, daughter Marybeth Eason and her husband Tommy, granddaughters Mary Roberts and Hayes all of Greenville. Brother-in-law Ernest N. Petteway and wife Carolyn, niece Amy Petteway Lindlow (Scot) all of Havertown, PA. Niece Kara Petteway Wheatley (Joe) of Chevy Chase, MD and dear cousin Linda Peele of Greenville.
Mary Anne was a native a Fountain, NC and a 1967 graduate of Farmville High School. She received an Associate of Arts degree from Louisburg College in 1969. She married her high school sweetheart, Hayes, on November 18, 1972. After marriage she and Hayes built their lives and family in Elizabethtown. Mary Anne worked in administrative roles at Cape Craftsman and Outdoor East before finding her calling as an Independent Beauty Consultant with Mary Kay Cosmetics. Her passion for building confidence and self-esteem in women led her to numerous years on the Mary Kay Queen's Court of Sales.
Mary Anne was a lifelong Presbyterian as a member of Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church and associate member of Fountain Presbyterian Church. She received an honorary life membership by the Presbyterian Women and in her nearly 50 years at Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church she served as Deacon, Elder, and Clerk of the Session. Mary Anne was a Girl Scout volunteer and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
A graveside service was held Monday, January 31 at 3 PM at Queen Anne Cemetery on HWY 222 in Fountain, NC. The family welcomed friends at Marybeth's and Tommy's home after the service. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 4 at 11 AM at Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mary Anne Petteway scholarship at Bladen Community College, PO Box 384 Dublin, NC 28332, the ALS Association North Carolina Chapter, 4 North Blount Street, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601, earmarked Jim "Catfish" Hunter Clinic, or the charity of choice.