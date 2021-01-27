Mary Peele

Mary Carolyn Reaves Peele
ROBERSONVILLE - Mary Carolyn Reaves Peele, 84, of 1110 Feggins Road died on Friday, Jan. 15. 2021. Private funeral arrangements were on Saturday, January 23rd at 1pm at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Soul-Saving Center, Stokes. Burial followed at Robersonville Memorial Gardens.
Mary was born June 7, 1936 in Martin County. She was the daughter of the late Clinton Reaves and Rosie C. Reaves.
Mary graduated from WC Chance High School and attended Elizabeth State University receiving her degree in Elementary Education and then North Carolina Central University for her Master's degree in education. She taught elementary education for 36 years in Martin County, spending most of her teaching at East End Elementary, touching the lives of over 1000 students. She loved working with children and helping people in any way she could. She was a role model and inspiration to everyone, with a great ability to meet anyone "wherever they are." Mary was also a fantastic cook - feeding our souls in many different ways.
Mary joined Saint Mark Disciples of Christ at an early age and continued her membership there until death. Her heart longed to be able to be in attendance again. She held many positions and was a great leader in the church with roles as mother of the church, church secretary, treasurer, and trustee while also being in charge of committees like The Young Women Auxiliary and chairperson for several years of the Annual Homecoming Committee.
Mary was also active in her community as a member of the Robersonville Planning Zone Board, Retired Teachers Association, teacher associations NCAE/NEA, charter member of the SL Club - a women's social, W.C. Chance High School Alumni and Elizabeth City State University Alumni. She became the endearing matriarch of her family, always leading by example and a great storyteller - "Disney had nothing on Mary Carolyn."
She was married to the love of her life, the late Edward S. Peele, III for 52 years. She is survived by her daughters Tammy Fussell of West Chester, Ohio and Angela Grantham (Anton) of Zebulon; three grandsons Jeremiah and Jayden Grantham, and Joshua Fussell; bonus family - Jerry Fussell, Jessica Tucker, and Jerry Fussell Jr; two sisters: Jean Rahman (Naeem) of Robersonville, NC and Dorothy Howard of Robersonville, NC; four brothers: Abdul Kareem Muhammad (Kareemah) of Newark, NJ, Kenneth Reaves of Raleigh, NC, Larry Reaves (Malinda) of Robersonville, NC, and Tim Reaves (Renea) of Knightdale, NC; two special guardianship nieces Raychelle Baptist (Al) of Durham, NC and Kimberly Willis (John) of Butner, NC; a very special longtime best friend, Mary Raynard of Robersonville, NC and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws from the Peele Family, cousins, and friends.