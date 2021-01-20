Mary Carolyn Reaves Peele
ROBERSONVILLE - Mrs. Mary Carolyn Reaves Peele, 84, died on Friday, January 15, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Soul Saving Center, Stokes, NC. A public viewing will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 4:00-8:00pm at Roberson Baptist Church, Robersonville, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com .
Due to COVID-19 the service for Mrs. Mary Peele by invitation only and masks are mandatory.