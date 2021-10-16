Mary Rabil Saieed, the sunshine of our lives, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, with all the same beauty and grace that she brought into this world 88 years ago. A mass of Resurrection will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mary was born in Johnston Co., and grew up in Louisburg, NC. She graduated from Mills High School in Louisburg and attended Louisburg College. Mary worked at Legget’s Department Store, while also working with her parents in their local cafe. She was married in 1959, to Robert Saieed, who was her beloved husband of 61 years. As they made Greenville home, Mary worked proudly alongside her husband in the various restaurants and ventures they established together, which allowed her to share her unique and special culinary talents, in which patrons from all over Pitt County enjoyed. However, it was her role as a wife and mother of five children, grandmother of eleven children, and great grandmother of one child, which fulfilled her life the most. Her grandchildren lovingly referred to her as “Sithie,” which is an endearing term for grandmother, from her Lebanese heritage. Mary was truly a loving, strong, supportive, and dedicated wife to her husband Robert. To her children, she was an example of everything beautiful in this world. It was her loving and nurturing spirit that they will always remember, as she was “the glue” that held the family together. Mary was an active and longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church, and it was her Catholic faith that was at the heart of everything she did. Her active participation was displayed in her many years of involvement with the St. Peter’s Women’s Club. She also served as Den Mother for the years her sons participated in Scouting. Together, Mary and Bob Saieed shared a passion for the beauty of the water and the NC coast, as they made endless and beautiful memories with their children at Pamilco Beach for 24 years, and in Swansboro, NC for the past 28 years, which was affectionately referred to as “Papas Beach”. It will be difficult to imagine this world without Mary Saieed. However, her continued faith, as well as the hopes and promises of spending an eternity with her Lord, are what she aspired for the most. She touched countless lives and will be missed by many. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Saieed, daughter-in-law, Paige Miller Saieed, and grandson, Robert Cutler Saieed. She is survived by: daughter, Mary Anne Saieed Powell and husband, Martin, of Mount Olive, sons: Mark Saieed and Andrea of Washington, Steve Saieed, Robert Saieed, Jr. and wife, Martha, and Matthew Saieed and wife Kelly, all of Greenville; grandchildren: Cameron Saieed, Connor Saieed and wife Anna, Tayloe Saieed, Cruse Saieed, Christin Tew, Trey and Maggie Anne Powell, Dillon Saieed and fiancé Emily, Nicholas Saieed, and Anthony Saieed, great Grandchild, Wesley Saieed; sister, Dorothy Ford Rabil Wallace of Raleigh; and brother, Edmond Rabil and wife, Frances, of Louisburg. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5 to 7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 East Fourth Street, Greenville, NC, 27858. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Winterville, Grifton police bust gambling operations
- Dinner with family leads to $32M settlement for local farmers
- DWI arrests: Woman with kids in vehicle crashes into Spring Forest home
- Top 'Dawg: Roberts re-writing rushing records at Wallace-Rose Hill
- 218398 JACKSON VICKERS
- A letter to my home
- Farmville business is focus of 'GMA' segment
- Woman charged for stabbing 1-year-old daughter
- Proposed cryptocurrency farm location draws protest
- Animals for adoption