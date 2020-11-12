Mary Reason

Mary Gladys Reason
WILLIAMSTON - Mrs. Mary Gladys Reason, 87, went to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020.
Mrs. Reason was born February 10, 1933 to her parents, Beatrice Cherry and Lillian Arvestus Long. Mary loved music and loved playing the piano, as she did for years at Holly Springs United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Buck" Reason; her parents; two daughters, Judi Diane Arooji and Jenny Dubay and her brothers, Gilbert Long and Arvestus Long.
She is survived by her daughters Vicki Reason and Delores Nabors (Stan); her siblings, Jessie Critcher, Shelton Long, Gene Long, Roy Long and Bobby Long, all of Williamston; her grandchildren Chris Pendry, Katie Pendry, Brian Nabors, Ronnie Krodel ( Micha), Marimarie Fontaine (Josh), Jonathan Trimble (Jessica) , Rachel Aldrich (Jason), Heather McEwen (Joe), and Josh Dubay (April). Mrs. Reason was also blessed with 15 great - grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. A graveside service will be at Long Family Cemetery on Holly Springs Church Road at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 14.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Holly Springs United Methodist Church,19621 US Highway 64, Williamston, N.C. 27892.
