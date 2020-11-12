Mary Reason

Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.