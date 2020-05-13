Mary Elizabeth Roberson
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Roberson, 79, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held May 15 from 4:00pm- 8:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mrs. Mary E. Roberson will be by invitation only.