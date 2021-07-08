Mary Rose McLawhorn Buck

Mary Rose McLawhorn Buck, age 89, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mary Rose, a native of Pitt County, was the daughter of the late Marvin and Lela McLawhorn. She lived most of her life in the Chicod community of Pitt County and was a graduate of Chicod School. She returned to Chicod School for employment as the lunchroom manager and then as a teacher’s assistant, retiring with over 30 years of service. Mary Rose was a member of Rose Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church where she had sung in the choir and was active in the Daisy Carroll Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed going to the beach and making daily trips to Greenville, cooking for her family and was an overall good sport. She also loved sweets, especially Alan’s homemade ice cream. Most importantly, Mary Rose was a family woman who loved and enjoyed family activities. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph M. McLawhorn and niece, Carolyn Harris. She is survived by her daughters, Angie Benson and husband, Bennie and Wanda Tenpenny and husband, Alan, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Jason Cox (Jessica) of Greenville, Caleb Card of Raleigh, Cameron Card (Brittany) of Raleigh, Heather Benson of Winterville, Lauren Johnson (Kostya) of Raleigh, and Justin Tenpenny (Sierra) of Greenville; great-grandchildren, Kenzie Cox, Lylah Suggs, Lilya and Maksim Belman, and Jackson Griffin; sister, Irene M. Tripp of Ayden; and nephews, Horace Tripp and Steve Tripp. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the employees of The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice for the support, care, and love shown to our mama and family during such a difficult time. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund, 6236 County Home Road, Winterville, NC 28590 or to The Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Road North, Box 15, Charlotte, NC 28227. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.

