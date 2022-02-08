FARMVILLE - Mary Agnes Rose, 74, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel.
Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:45 PM at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Mary Agnes, daughter of the late Carey Edward Hammond and Lillie Brown Hammond, was a native of Pitt County and a graduate of Williamston High School. After graduating from East Carolina University she taught school in Pitt County for 20 years and Wayne County for 10 years, retiring in 2004. She was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church.
Mary Agnes enjoyed being at the beach, spending time with her granddaughter, and working in her flower garden, where her green thumb was apparent in every plant and flower she touched. Mary Agnes was brilliant, quick witted and funny. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Danny Lloyd Kittrell.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Prior of Pawleys Island, SC; significant other, Drew Rumbley; granddaughter, Hunter Prior of Pawleys Island, SC; nephew, Hayes Hammond of Topsail Beach, NC; and brother, Edward Hammond and wife, Jana of Greenville.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or a charity of one's choice.