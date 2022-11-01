Mary “Ruth” Credle Guthrie of Belhaven, NC passed away at the age of 98 on October 29, 2022, surrounded by family. She was living with family in Greenville, NC at the time of her death. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Belhaven Community Cemetery Ruth was born June 27, 1924 in Bath, NC to parents H. Frank Credle & Zinkie Mason Credle. She married Jack Guthrie in February 1941. They were married for almost 65 years before Jack’s death in 2006. They had three children. Ruth & Jack owned & operated Guthrie’s Grocery in Belhaven, NC for almost 30 years. Both were members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Belhaven. Ruth enjoyed working in her yard, tending to her flowers. She was devoted to her family. She loved the Carolina Tar Heels, Atlanta Braves & Dallas Cowboys. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Stoneham of Greenville; sons, Buddy Guthrie (Carolyn) of Greenville & David Guthrie (Beth) of Bath; sisters, Lula Daw of Bath & Frances Rose of Washington. She has seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband & siblings: Clara Guthrie, George Credle, Frank Edward Credle, Helen Ormond & Mayo Credle. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of MacGregor Downs Health & Rehabilitation Center and Community Home Care & Hospice. A special thanks to Ruth’s granddaughter, Becky Wainright, for her tireless efforts to ensure her grandma was receiving the best care possible. Paul Funeral Home of Belhaven is honored to serve the Guthrie family.