Mary Ruth Divine, age 85, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. Born in Nash County, NC on September 6, 1935, she was the daughter of the late William Charles Divine and Mary Louise Swank Divine. Mary Ruth graduated from St. Mary’s College in Raleigh, University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, and Virginia Commonwealth in Richmond, VA achieving an MSSW in Clinical Social Work. She began her career working for the City of Rocky Mount. This was followed by work with the Children’s Home Society, Caswell Center in Kinston, and the State of North Carolina’s Division of Mental Health, Development Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services. Mary Ruth approached life with an open heart, fierce determination and never-ending joy. Her loss leaves our hearts heavy but her life leaves them ready to soar. Mary Ruth is survived by her cousins in Virginia and Florida; her chosen family members in Rocky Mount and Greenville; and many dear friends made during her lifetime. A Graveside Service to celebrate Mary Ruth’s life will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Pineview Cemetery with Rev. Matthew Johnson officiating. A visitation with the family will follow the service at the graveside. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is requesting the need for social distancing and wearing of masks due to health concerns faced around our nation at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary Ruth’s memory to Church of the Good Shepherd, 231 N. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com .