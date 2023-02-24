Mary Sargent Bumgardner graced this world on September 3, 1926, born to Fredrick Homer Sargent and Lila Tate Sargent in St. Augustine, FL. For 96 years, she filled her life with friends and family, beloved pets, philanthropy and service, word scrambles, and weekly bridge outings — never once overlooking the beauty of the natural world and everyday life. An admirer and contemporary of Queen Elizabeth II, she herself was a model of dignity, grace, and poise. She possessed an eager curiosity for life, and her keen intelligence and memory were unmatched even in her last days. She dedicated her life to raising her children and serving her community, and instilled in those who knew and loved her a joie de vivre, a passion for service, and a lifelong affection for her beloved Kanuga. Mary left this world on February 20, 2023 in Dunn, North Carolina, surrounded by her devoted family. She lives on in the memory of all those who knew and loved her, including her children, Mary Parsons and husband Larry Rose, Jim Bumgardner and wife Sandy, and Lila Godwin and husband Doug; her grandchildren Heath Bumgardner and wife Allison, Mariana Godwin, Lauren Almarode, Elizabeth Riley and husband Patrick, Douglas Godwin and wife Lindsey, Cara Mathis and husband Gavin, Jeffrey Bumgardner and wife Stephanie, and Jamie Bumgardner; her great-grandchildren, Paige, Clara, Bela, Patrick, Lila, Ramsey, Holden, Josie, and Bryn; and her rescue chihuahua, Maggie. She joins in passing her husband, Heath; her children, Denton and Carolyn; and her brother, Fredrick.” Arrangements are by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.