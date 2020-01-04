Mary Spruill

Mary Cox Spruill
WILLIAMSTON - Mrs. Mary Cox Spruill, 80, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 2nd , 2020. Mrs. Spruill was an avid reader, she loved to cook, loved spending time with her grandchildren, and loved to paint. She was also a program technician at the Martin County Farm Service Agency for many years. She will be missed by friends and family.
Surviving Mrs. Spruill are her husband of 61 years, James, of the home; two daughters, Jennifer Leggett and husband Gary of Williamston and Diane Singletary, and husband, Lane of Clayton, N.C. and two grandsons, Josh and Jake Leggett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine Roberson and Ernest Edward Cox.
There will be a 2:00pm Memorial Service held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston and the family will receive friends after the service at the Funeral Home.
Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to any Cancer research of your choice.
Condolences may be made to www.biggsfuneral.com