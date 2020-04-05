Mary Stouffer

Mary Patricia (Lauer) Stouffer
CHOCOWINITY - Mary Patricia (Pat) left us on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Greenville Vidant Hospital, after a lengthy fight with Leukemia. Pat was a wife, mother and grandmother, living in Cypress Landing in Chocowinity, NC since 2007. Pat was born in 1943 in Washington, DC to parents Bernard Lauer and Ruth Lauer, both deceased. Pat lived and attended schools in the Metropolitan DC area, graduating from Regina High School and the Washington School for Secretaries. She worked for Potomac Electric Power Company in DC, where she met future husband Harold Robert (Bob) Stouffer. They married on September 11, 1965, and soon moved to Henrietta, NY (18 years), and later to Hopkinton, MA (22 years) and to Cypress Landing in 2007.
She held Administrative positions with a variety of organizations in real estate management, the Catholic Church, computer technology and genetics. She was the mother of four daughters; Pamela Avery of Oakwood, GA, Deborah Cameron of Milford, MA, Karen Plantinga of Northbridge, MA and Cynthia Eidam of Attleboro, MA. She was Grandma Patsy to seven grandchildren; Samuel and Sawyer Avery, Jillian and Nathan Cameron, Kyle and Claire Plantinga and Brody Eidam.
Pat loved to travel the United States, visiting friends and relatives and sight-seeing. She volunteered at numerous USGA golf tournaments, played golf wherever she travelled and was a member of Cypress Landing Golf Club's Women's Golf Association. She played a lot of Bridge with partner Bob, enjoying Duplicate Bridge at the COA Greenville Senior Center and within Cypress Landing. She enjoyed volunteering at the New England Aquarium (Boston) and visiting aquariums wherever she travelled. She particularly enjoyed taking daughters and grandkids to any aquarium or anywhere that was new to them and fun.
She also leaves seven brothers and sisters; Ruth Dearybury and Michael Lauer of Florida, Margaret Bashioum and Joseph Lauer of South Carolina and Kathryn Curtin, Lisa Wilson and John Lauer of Maryland. Her family events were always of importance and great fun, with the families of cousins, brothers, sisters, 22 nieces and nephews and a host of lifetime family friends.
Contribution in her memory may be made to the NC Aquarium Society, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Cancer charity of your choice.
A Celebration of Friends at Cypress Landing will be planned when the current health crisis is over.