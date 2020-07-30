Mary Suggs
GREENVILLE - Ms. Mary Suggs, 63, died Monday, July 27, 2020. Graveside Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Homestead Memorial Gardens, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 31, from 12:00pm - 6:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Ms. Mary Suggs will be by invitation only and mask are mandatory.