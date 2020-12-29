Mary Redd Tripp
WINTERVILLE - Mary Melissa Redd Tripp, age 47, passed away December 24, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center. She was born November 10, 1973 the daughter of Mary Griffin and Harvey Redd.
A loving daughter and mother, she enjoyed spending time with her family and helping others. After graduating from high school, she obtained her CNA certificate and worked at Cypress Glenn Assisted Living for a period of time.
In addition to her parents, her surviving family includes her husband, Gene Tripp of Greenville; her children, Mary-Gracen Tripp and Avery Bruce Tripp, both of Winterville; a brother, Wesley Harvey Redd and wife, Heather of Greenville; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ed and Mary Griffin Tilghman and Sam and Earline Redd.
Graveside services were held at 2 PM Monday, December 27th at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor Johnny Pike officiating. The family received friends following the service at the grave side. Due to the COVID pandemic the family requested no visits at the home; your thoughts and prayers are appreciated.
