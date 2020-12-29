Mary Frances Warren
WILLIAMSTON - Mrs. Mary Frances Warren. 89, went to be with the Lord on December 24, 2020. Mrs. Warren will be missed by her many friends and family.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at West End Baptist Church on Main Street in Williamston, N.C. Burial will be private afterwards. Please go to www.biggsfuneral.com for service instructions.
Mrs. Warren loved her family and church family very much. She loved rocking on her front porch, loved to bowl, and loved watching sports, especially the NBA. She also loved her weekly "Wednesday" trips with her friends.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Glenda Wells and husband Gordon of Williamston, Libby Leary and husband Curtis of Raleigh, N.C., Debbie Rogerson of Bear Grass, and Pam Congleton of Winterville; sons Davey Warren and wife Neta Ann of Ellicott Md. And Timmy Warren and wife LeeAnn of Farm Life. She also had 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin L. Warren, her parents, Robert Whitehurst and Glendora Mobley Whitehurst and her siblings Erma Gray Holliday, Elbert Whitehurst, James Staton Whitehurst, and C.B. Whitehurst.
Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at West End Baptist Church, 1501 W. Main Street, Williamston, N.C. 27892.