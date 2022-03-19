Matthew Easter Stockard, clergyman, potter, foodie, intellect, scientist, and friend, died on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Matt served the Diocese of East Carolina as Canon to the Ordinary from January 2000 until his retirement on May 31st, 2019, but he was anything but ordinary. His life took many facets from the sheer fascination he uncovered everywhere. As a high school senior, he became enthralled with complex cellular systems and pursued a Bachelor’s and Master’s in biology from the University of North Carolina Greensboro. While contemplating pursuing a PhD, he took an entirely different direction of study—Theology, attending seminary at the University of the South, Sewanee. Ordained as a Priest on December 13th, 1987, he served as Rector to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort, NC for ten years before moving to Winterville, NC for the Diocese of East Carolina. Some will remember Matt as a Rector who led folks to a path alongside God. Others knew him as a friend who laughed at SouthPark jokes and was quick to outsmart you in a game of Risk. As eager to embrace Buddhism as the New Testament, his navigation through this world was driven by love. He opened his heart to both the family we’re given and the kind we build. He never excluded anyone for age, race, gender, or sexuality. There was no one more beloved to him than his dear “Schatz” Lisa Pegg Stockard, his wife of 40 years. They met singing in the choir at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Greensboro, NC, and decided to marry after only dating for four months. Together, Matt and Lisa built a beautiful life full of art, music, nature, and of course—corgis. His sister, Betsy Stockard Upton, niece, Lauren Upton Mauldin, and nephew, Rudy Clark Upton Jr, are comforted that he is again with Lisa. His parents, Ben Bryan Stockard Jr, and Elizabeth Easter Stockard, also waited to greet him (but they are much, much less excited about the corgis). Those of us grieving Matt now live in a world that feels a little less bright. But let us remember the way he lived—the way he created such light—to illuminate our path forward. Wrestle unruly, earthen clay into a beautiful thing. Make Pad Thai from scratch (yes, you do need to go to the Asian market). Watch that new Star Wars movie. Dip a kayak paddle into calm water on a misty morning. Buy that painting that speaks to you. Make an effort to learn something you didn’t understand yesterday. Greet the world as a series of unanswered questions. Create your own rules (and break them). Laugh as if you’ve never been afraid. Unbind yourself from expectations. And love the hell out of this big, beautiful life we’re given. A service will be held on April 26th, 2022 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Greenville, NC at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cathee Huber Music Fund of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. 4th Street Greenville, NC. 27858 Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services. Online condolences at www.wintervillefuneralcare.com.