Mattie Brown White

Mattie Brown White, 90, died at Vidant Medical Center on May 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. A. Brown of Bear Grass; her husband, Earl White; and a sister, Mavis Barton. Survivors include sisters, Betty Ridan, Willette Rollins and Naomi Edwards; a brother, Bill Brown (Linda); several nephews and nieces; Chris Brown, Ashley Brown (Dana); Martha Poe (Tom); J.F. Edwards (Karen), Linda Sutton (Norman), Richard Edwards (Barbara), and Donna Edwards; and several grand nephews and nieces. A graveside service was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Williamston on Monday at 3 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cypress Glenn Benevolent Fund, 100 Hickory Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.

