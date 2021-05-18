Mattie Brown White, 90, died at Vidant Medical Center on May 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. A. Brown of Bear Grass; her husband, Earl White; and a sister, Mavis Barton. Survivors include sisters, Betty Ridan, Willette Rollins and Naomi Edwards; a brother, Bill Brown (Linda); several nephews and nieces; Chris Brown, Ashley Brown (Dana); Martha Poe (Tom); J.F. Edwards (Karen), Linda Sutton (Norman), Richard Edwards (Barbara), and Donna Edwards; and several grand nephews and nieces. A graveside service was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Williamston on Monday at 3 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cypress Glenn Benevolent Fund, 100 Hickory Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.