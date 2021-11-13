Mattie Bryan

Mattie Clyde Brown Bryan
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Mattie Clyde Brown Bryan, 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
A graveside service will be conducted Monday at 11 AM at Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor John Woodley. The family will see friends immediately following the service.
Mrs. Bryan, daughter of the late Wilbur Wilson and Reba Harrell Brown, was a native of Martin County. By the age of five, Mrs. Bryan was an orphan and lived most of her early life in the Methodist Orphanage in Oxford, NC and had made her home in Greenville since the 1950's.
She received her nursing education and training at Roanoke Nursing School. She dedicated 38 years of service to Pitt Memorial Hospital. She was an admired nurse and leader influencing several of her grandchildren to pursue careers in healthcare, as well as inspiring others to pursue careers in nursing.
Mrs. Bryan was a former member of Landmark Baptist Church and was currently a member of Faith Baptist Church. She was a prayer warrior who enjoyed reading her Bible and serving her church family. She was more than happy to be the central figure in the lives of her children. Anyone who knew them, knew that she was a star in their eyes, and that is all that ever mattered to her.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Bryan was preceded in death by her husband, Olin Lawrence (Larry) Bryan; sister, Betty Neblett; and brothers, Ben, Bobby, and Wilbur Brown.
She is survived by: sons, Jim Bryan and wife, Sharon, of Kernersville, NC, Bobby Bryan of the home, and Joe Bryan and wife, Peggy, Johnny Bryan all of Greenville; grandchildren, Daniel Bryan, Chelsey Atkins (Wesley), Austin and Hannah Bryan, Caroline Adair (Manny), Priscilla Allen (Bobby), Edward Bryan, Jessica Bass (Ricky), David and Mason Bryan; great grandchildren, Silas Atkins, Kayden and Noah Adair, Weston and Josie Allen, Jayden and Raelyn Bass, and Haisley Bryan.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.