Mrs. Mattie Cole Burney, 76, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center. A private family graveside service will be conducted on Saturday in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. A native of Pitt County, Mattie was born to the late Preston and Sallie Lloyd Langley. She was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School. Throughout her years of high school, she met her sweetheart and first husband Thomas Barnes Cole. She worked for Planters National Bank for several years before her longtime employment with Dr. James Williamson working as his office manager. Following his retirement, Mattie continued working with Dr. Paul Manning, retiring July of 2011. Mattie, after the death of her first husband, remarried to Council Wooten Burney II and resided on a farm in Ayden with their two beloved dogs, Jackson and Lily. Mattie will be fondly remembered for her love of family and was affectionately known as “Grandma” to her grandchildren. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Mattie will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Mattie was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Barnes Cole in 1993, as well as her sister Mary Retha Langston of Virginia; and brothers, Preston Langley of Michigan and James Langley of Ayden, NC. She is survived by husband of 26 years, Council Wooten Burney II; daughter, Cheryl Cole Reynolds of Westminster, MD; son, Thomas Barnes Cole II and wife, Jill, of Hanover, PA; grandchildren, Hannah & Olivia Reynolds of College Station, Texas and Kate & Collin Cole of Hanover, PA and Alli & Shane Boksleitner of Wake Forest, NC; tep-daughter, Leigh Ann Boksleitner and husband Rowland of Wake Forest, NC; sister, Sallie Harris, of Jacksonville, FL; brothers, Jessie and Henry Langley of Virginia. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the arthritis foundation at Arthritis.org. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com