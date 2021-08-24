Mattie Kite

Mattie B. Kite
CHOCOWINITY - Mrs. Mattie Cecilia Barnes Kite, age 72, a resident of Barnes Drive, Chocowinity, died Friday, August 20, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington, conducted by Kent Gurganus. Burial will follow in Kite Family Cemetery, Vanceboro.
Mrs. Kite was born in Aurora, N.C. on February 9, 1949. She was the daughter of the late Irvin Andrew Barnes and Madeline Beacham Barnes. Mrs. Kite was a homemaker, census taker, and did delivery work. She had attended West Vanceboro Church of God and more recently, Faith Free Will Baptist Church. On December 3, 1965, she married Ronald Glen Kite, Sr. who preceded her in death, November 21, 1982.
Mrs. Kite is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Cole Collins of Greenville and her boyfriend, Ronell Jessup, Tammy Lorraine Kite and her boyfriend, William Nelson of Farmville; son, Ronald Glen Kite, Jr. of the home; special friend, Gabriel Romero of the home; three grandchildren, Matthew Cole of Greenville, Dustin Barber of Farmville, Brandon Dudley of Madison, Indiana; great grandson, Bryson Allan Barber of Ohio; sister, Margaret Raye Barnes Jones of Grantsboro and former son in laws and friends, Ken Collins, R.C. Cole, Kenneth Barber and Michael Dudley.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, August 23, 2021 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory and other times at the home of her daughter, Rhonda Collins, 1160 Catalpa Road, Greenville, N.C.
