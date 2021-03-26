Mattie Leen Duncan Barnes was born on June 14th, 1925 in Pitt County, North Carolina. She was born to the late Frank and Rosa Forbes Duncan, who preceded her in death. She was the last living sibling of 12 children born to this family. She received her formal education in the Pitt County school system. She was married to the late Willie Amos Barnes who preceded her in death in1987. She worked at the Carolina Leaf Tobacco Factory for several years as a Floor Supervisor. Later she joined the Greenville Police Department in 1971 as a school crossing guard. She was transferred to the Parking Enforcement Division in August 1977 and worked until her retirement in 1995 at the age of 70. She was the first African American and female, to hold this position. She was a member of the Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church for the past 81 years. She served on the Ushers Board for over thirty years and served as President of the Rosebud Ushers for twenty-five years, earning her the title of President Emeritus. She was a lifelong member of the Middle District Usher Union. She was a faithful church member until her accident at home last May, resulted in her being admitted into the MacGregor Downs Rehabilitation Center. She left this world quietly on 3/21/2021 with her daughter at her side in the Vidant Medical Center Palliative Care Unit. She leaves Four Daughters to mourn her loss - Mattie (Clarence) Branch of Raleigh, NC,; Mary Crosdale of Brooklyn, NY; Margaret Collier of Hazel Crest, IL; and Joyce (Joel) White of Brooklyn,NY.; Five Grandchildren; Five Great Grandchildren and one Grand-Goddaughter and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Praise God for her longevity and a life well lived. Welcome home thy good and faithful servant.