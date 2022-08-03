The Reverend Dr. Maurice E. Ankrom was born on June 30, 1928 in New Castle, IN and passed quietly in his sleep in Asheville, NC on July 22, 2022. He grew up near Cambridge City, IN and graduated from Lincoln High School there in 1946. Later he studied at Manhattan Christian College in Kansas for ministry. In the 1970s he received his doctorate of ministry at Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis. His career covered several pastorates in Kansas, Indiana, and North Carolina. Dr. Ankrom was preceded in death by his wife Thelma, father Walter, mother Harriet, brothers Raymond and Michael, and sisters Bonnie Shay, Sandra Dale, and Marie Scott. He is survived by daughters Rachel Russell (Randall), Karen Jones, grandchildren Shanna Peele (Blake), Nathan Russell, Jordan Russell (Elena), Zachary Jones (Erica), Samuel Jones, and great-grandchildren Lawrence Peele, Oliver Peele, Arlo Peele, Nolan Jones, and Alexis Clark. Services will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Waskoms Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City, IN with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at New Lisbon Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, love offerings can be made to Christmount in Black Mountain, NC and Camp Caroline in Arapahoe, NC.