Mr. Maurice Wright, 74, died on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, February 6 from 5-7pm at Congleton Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. Maurice Wright is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.

Tags