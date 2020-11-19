Mavis Spencer Pearsall

Mavis Darlene Spencer Pearsall
GREENVILLE - Mavis Darlene Spencer Pearsall fell asleep in death Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Care One Assisted Living. Mavis was born September 20, 1934 to the late Emily Harris Spencer and Renzo Spencer. She married the love of her life, Mr. Lafayette Pearsall on December 19, 1952 and was deeply saddened by his death in 1997. She would always say "I miss my sweetie." She was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Lee Spencer, Sr. and James Lee Spencer, three sisters, Annie Lee Clayton, Roberta Arthur, and Rosetta Clark.
She is survived by one brother, John C. Spencer of Belhaven, NC and one sister, Elizabeth Spencer of Belhaven, NC, along with numberous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mavis dedicated her life to serve Jehovah and was baptized 10/22/1982. She attended the South Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses until her health failed.
A Memorial Service will be conducted by the South Greenville Congregation Of Jehovah's Witnesses via Zoom Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00PM. Please call 252-714-4216 if you would like more information.