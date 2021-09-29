Dr. Max Galván, a lifelong educator passed away peacefully in the company of family on September 21, 2021, in Winterville, North Carolina. Max was born in 1939 in Huanta, Peru, (the son of the late Guillermo Galván and Benedicta Gonzales). Max immigrated to the US from Peru in 1961 and promptly joined the US Army. He was honorably discharged after 6 years, gaining both citizenship and a scholarship to further his education. While stationed in Munich, Germany, he met his wife Monika. Max earned a PhD (Hofstra) and EdD (Rutgers) and completed all but the defense of his dissertation relating to a 3rd PhD in German Literature. He also earned several masters and professional degrees. He amassed numerous honors including a Fulbright Scholar Award, membership in the Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society and countless teaching and other awards. He started his teaching career as an elementary school teacher for the New York City Public Schools in the 1970s, followed by professorial appointments at NYU, CW Post, Rutgers and Hofstra. He returned to work in primary schools and served as an administrator in Hempstead, NY, until his retirement in 1994. Max was trilingual with functional fluency in five additional languages. In retirement, he was a part-time Professor at Five Towns College teaching across various disciplines ranging from literature to math. He continued to tutor his many grandchildren and anyone else who had an interest. His personal passion of writing poetry and philosophical plays continued up until his passing. He is survived by his wife, Monika and children Irmina, Elba, Rafael, Rodrigo and Maxin. He will be remembered by his extended family as a pioneer, the first to leave Peru, who opened the door for dozens of relatives to follow his lead, including those who became military servicemen, bankers, lawyers and entrepreneurs. Memorial services will be held at Summit Park in NYC, Central Park on October 11, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.rousemortuary.com.
