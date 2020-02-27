Maxine Anderson

Maxine Hash Anderson
GREENVILLE - Maxine Hash Anderson, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
The funeral will be conducted Saturday at 2 PM at St. James United Methodist Church, Greenville with Rev. Joyce Day officiating. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Maxine was born on March 10, 1926, in Grayson County in the beautiful mountains of Independence, VA. She was the second daughter of Albert Hobson and Notra Graybeal Hash, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Independence High School in 1943 and McLain's Business College of Bluefield, VA. She married her childhood sweetheart and love of her life, Gurnie Dale Anderson, on October 8, 1945. They were married for 61 years and were blessed with a son and a daughter.
Maxine and her husband moved to Galax, VA where she was a secretary at First United Methodist Church. In 1970 they moved to Greenville, NC. She began working for the late Jack Stoughton, owner of Quixote Travels in 1973 and became the manager in 1974. She traveled extensively, visiting many European countries, Central, North, and South America, and the Caribbean. Having taken over 20 cruises, she was a Diamond Member of Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. Maxine retired from Quixote Travels in December of 2003 after 30 years of service.
She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women's Circle #4, Fellowship Singing, XYZ, Greenville Christian Women's Club and Pirate Charter Chapter of American Business Women's Association, where she was named Woman of the Year in 1993.
In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her loving husband. G. Dale Anderson; granddaughter, Jeanne Caroline James; brother, Walbert H. Hash; and three sisters, Jerry H. Pittsenbarger, Carolyn H. Cannoy, and Wilma H. Thomas.
Maxine is survived by her son, Malcolm Dale Anderson and fiance, Judy Gully; daughter, Jeanne Anderson James and husband, John Robert; three grandsons, Jason Dale Anderson and wife, Sadie, Chad William Anderson and wife, Alicia, and Dr. Kirk Anderson James and wife, Choice Gray; step-granddaughter, Wendi James Tumicelli and husband, Giovanni; eight great-grandchildren, Alexander, Michael and Ally Anderson, Hunter Allen, Cameron Harrell, and Olivia, Gabriella and Bryson Tumicelli; one sister, Betty H. Sumner; three sisters-in-law, Geri H. Bowles, Maxie Jones Morrison and Lois A. Burns; and one brother-in-law, Joseph E. Thomas; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. 6th Street, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.