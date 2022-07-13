Mrs. Maxine Dixon Gladson, 88, went to be with her Savior on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Pinewood Memorial Park. Visitation will take place prior to the service at the Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville from 9:30-10:30 AM. Maxine, daughter of Theodore and Mattie Dixon, was a lifelong resident of Pitt County. She and her husband, Jasper (Bud), farmed for many years in the Simpson community. Maxine was a homemaker, excellent cook, and a devoted mother and grandmother. She attended many ballgames, school events, and activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was known to everyone at the ballfields as "Grandma." Maxine loved Jesus and enjoyed Unity Free Will Baptist Church online services. In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper "Bud" Gladson; brothers, James Brooks Dixon, Quinton Earl Dixon, and Bobby Gene Dixon; sisters, Margie Ramona Dixon Cox and Audrey Jeanette Dixon James. She is survived by her daughter, Gail Gladson Garner and husband, Mark; son, Ray Gladson and wife, Alma; granddaughters, Kelly Garner Dixon and husband, Hunter, Megan Garner Hardee and husband, Tyler; great-grandchildren, Eli Dixon, Ryder Hardee, and Reagan Dixon; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Dementia Alliance of NC, 9131 Anson Way - Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com