Maxine Pollard, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at her home. The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family Thursday from 6-8pm at Smith Funeral Service. Maxine, daughter of the late Max and Marie Pollard, was a lifelong resident of Pitt County. In her early years, she worked in factories and later with Clarks Department Store. She loved children and found her calling working as a nanny. She unconditionally loved others regardless of what they looked like on the outside. She could easily forgive and always had a bright smile on her face. Overall, she was a great mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Creech Sutton & husband Danny; grandson, Skyler Belcher, all of Ayden; sister, Carol Parrott and husband Cecil of Greenville; brother, Terry Pollard and wife Anna of Willow Springs; nephew, Adam Pollard of Raleigh; niece Jennifer Parrott and her children, Austin and Amber Leigh; special “grandkids,” Hilton Browne, Ayesha and Zainab Memon; and special friends, Irfan Memon, Dr. Nasreen Vohra, and Rosalee Shell. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.