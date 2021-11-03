Mayhugh Roberson

Mayhugh Malone Roberson
ROBERSONVILLE - Mr. Mayhugh Malone Roberson, 77, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2021. Mr. Roberson farmed his entire life and loved what he did. He will be missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ruth Roberson of the home and 2 daughters, Sandy Wynn and husband Craig of Robersonville, N.C. and Donna R. Hardison of Williamston: grandchildren, Holley Hall, Tyler Roberson, Adam Hardison, Rachel Hardison, Morgan Wynn, and Brooke Wynn.
Mayhugh was preceded in death by his parents William Roberson and Doris Martin Roberson and a son, Jeff Roberson.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 4th at 2:00 P.M. at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Robersonville Fire and Rescue or Bear Grass Fire Department. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com.