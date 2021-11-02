Maylon Little

Maylon Earl Little
RALEIGH - Maylon Earl Little, age 86, of Raleigh, NC, passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, on Oct. 29 at UNC Rex Hospital following a stroke on the previous Tuesday.
He was born on Oct. 11, 1935, in Winterville, NC, to Benjamin F. and Stella Norman Little. He attended Winterville H.S. where he acquired a lifelong enthusiasm for baseball and basketball. Post-graduation, he entered the U.S. Air Force, serving mostly in Charleston, SC, from 1955-59.
In 1958, he married Linda Jane West of Kinston, NC. After his military service, Maylon attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating with a B.S. in Business Administration with a major in accounting.
Maylon and Linda moved to Raleigh in 1962, where Maylon earned his CPA and joined the firm of Williams, Urquhart, & Ficklin, which later merged with Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co. In 1977, he started his own accounting firm in Raleigh. As he neared retirement he merged his firm with Lynch & Howard, CPAs (now Frost).
When he finally gave up being a CPA, he continued to work hard with his real estate investments. His massive stroke actually occurred as he was sitting at his desk working on real estate transactions-he got his wish to stay busy and active until almost the end!
His survivors include his wife, Linda, daughter Melissa Little, son Tim Little (Margaret), grandson Alex Jones (Kayla), and three greatgrandchildren, Bryson, Elianna, and Elora Jones; brothers Marvin Little (Laura) and John Little (Marlene); sisters Marjorie Everett and Jean Cherry (Jack); brother in law Neil West; sisters in law, Jennifer West and Sylvia Noble (Martin); and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A celebration of life with livestreaming will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 12:30 PM at Hayes Barton Baptist Church, 1800 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27608. A visitation will follow the service. Please observe COVID-19 protocols of wearing a mask and social distancing.
Flowers are welcomed. Donations may be made in Maylon's memory to Hayes Barton Baptist Church, 1800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27608 or to The North Carolina Baptist Foundation, Note The Little-West Endowment, 201 Convention Drive, Cary, NC 27511.
A more complete obituary will run in The Daily Reflector tomorrow. Services by Brown-Wynne, 300 St. Mary's Street, Raleigh.