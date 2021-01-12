Mr. Mayo Etheridge Allen, 90, died Saturday, January 09, 2021. The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mr. Allen was the son of the late Henry Etheridge Allen and Maude Mayo Allen Corbett and stepson of the late Seba LeRoy Corbett. He was born in Crisp of Edgecombe County, NC. At the age of 14 he and the family moved to the King’s Cross Road Community of Pitt County. He graduated from Farmville High School in 1949. In 1953, Mr. Allen and his wife, Evelyn, moved to Greenville, NC. He served his country for 35 years in the Army National Guard. In the National Guard, he spent 13 years as a full-time technician, and then retired in 1985 as Command Sergeant Major of the NC Military Academy at Fort Bragg. After his tour as full-time guardsman, he was employed as a Licensed Skilled Nursing Home Administrator for the Greenville Nursing and Convalescent Center. In 1972 Mr. Allen was employed as the Director of Public Works for the City of Greenville, NC. He served under 8 different City Managers. He also served 6 months as Interim City Manager during his career. He retired as Public Works Director in July 1992. Public Works was his favorite employment. He enjoyed working with the public, also working with the dedicated employees in making improvements to and beautification of the City. Mr. Allen enjoyed life, making friends and traveling. Mr. Allen was a charter member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church, a Mason, member of Crown Point Lodge 708, member of The American Legion Post #39, past President of the Greenville Kiwanis Club, past President of the NC Chapter of the American Public Works Association, past Governor of the Greenville Moose Lodge, past scout master, Life Member of the NC National Guard Association, serving on The Board of Officers for several years. In addition to his parents and stepfather, Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Ellis Allen, a son, Douglas Mayo Allen, and brothers, James E. Allen, C. Bert Allen, Kenneth E. Allen, and Etheridge Allen. He is survived by his daughter, “Pat” Allen Sugg and husband, Harding Sugg, Jr., of Greenville, NC; 4 grandchildren, Tina Allen Williams and Mary Harding Sugg, both of Greenville, NC, Britney Allen Glasgow of Burlington, NC; and Kristin Sugg Graves and husband, Travis, of Charlotte, NC; and 4 great grandchildren, Corbett Williams, Londen Glasgow, Patton Bason, and Parker Bason. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville, NC. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.